Across the mirror at Englebright Reservoir

Across the mirror at Englebright ReservoirSubmitted by Elany PrusaAugust 7, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Submitted by Elany PrusaAugust 7, 2018Submitted by Elany PrusaA group of Nevada County friends enjoyed a day of boating at Englebright Reservoir Monday.Prev of imagesNextA group of Nevada County friends enjoyed a day of boating at Englebright Reservoir Monday. Share Tweet Trending In: Local NewsDriver arrested in Highway 20 crash that killed passengerFatal crash closes Highway 20 east of Nevada CityGrass Valley attorney, civic leader Ray Shine diesGrass Valley’s Cousin Jack’s Pasties to closeOff the grid: 10 ways to use solar energy for your homeTrending SitewideDriver arrested in Highway 20 crash that killed passengerFatal crash closes Highway 20 east of Nevada CityGrass Valley attorney, civic leader Ray Shine diesGrass Valley’s Cousin Jack’s Pasties to closeOff the grid: 10 ways to use solar energy for your home