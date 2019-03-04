Accused Grass Valley burglars now face robbery charge out of Stockton

Two women accused in November of burglarizing Grass Valley businesses and then fleeing to Auburn now face robbery charges out of Stockton, authorities said.

Nikia Durgin, 25, of Oakland, and Kaylah Jones, 25, of San Francisco, each face a robbery accusation. Booked Thursday into the Nevada County Jail, both women made their $100,000 bonds the following day, reports state.

The pair are accused of stealing about $200 worth of cosmetics on Oct. 4 from a Stockton Walgreens, said Officer Joe Silva, public information officer with the Stockton Police Department.

"One of the suspects pulled out a can of pepper spray and threatened to spray store security," Silva added. "The suspect never sprayed the security guard, though."

Police later released security footage of the incident, which led detectives to gain information about the robbery, Silva said. Authorities later issued warrants for the pair.

About a month after the Stockton incident, Grass Valley police claim Durgin and Jones came to Nevada County.

The pair stole from the Glenbrook Basin Safeway and CVS before fleeing south on Highway 49. The suspects' car reached over 100 mph before it failed to turn near the Auburn Courthouse, went off the road and grazed a building, reports state.

Authorities have said the women fled the area, returned later and tried to call an Uber before their arrests. They each face two counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of evading an officer and obstructing an officer.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh, who's prosecuting the local cases, said it's likely his and the Stockton cases will move simultaneously through their respective court systems.

"And any effect is going to depend on which case resolves first and how it resolves," he said in an email.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.