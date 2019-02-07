AARP Tax-Aide now taking Saturday appointments

The AARP Tax-Aide Program has announced a new service — one Saturday in the months of February and March volunteers will be available for those who cannot take advantage of the Monday events. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax preparation services and electronic filing of both Federal and California tax returns. This service is provided to Nevada County residents of any age at no cost. The Tax-Aide group can prepare most common personal tax returns, including those that have salary, interest, dividends, itemized deductions, pension and IRA withdrawals. Appointments are required. Please call Connecting Point by dialing 211 or toll free 1-844-319-4119 to schedule an appointment. Monday appointments are available through April 8, and now Saturday appointments are available on Feb. 16 and March 23.