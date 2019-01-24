AARP Tax-Aide accepting appointments now
January 24, 2019
It is time to start thinking about your taxes. Once again the AARP Tax-Aide volunteers are gearing up to provide tax preparation services and electronic filing of both federal and California tax returns. This service is provided to Nevada County residents of any age at no cost. The Tax-Aide group can prepare most common personal tax returns, including those that have salary, interest, dividends, itemized deductions, pension and IRA withdrawals. Appointments are required. Please call Connecting Point by dialing 211 or Toll Free 1-844-319-4119 to schedule an appointment on a Monday between Feb. 4 and April 8.
