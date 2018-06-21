Aanestad Law celebrates new location in Grass Valley

Friends, family, and community members joined Aanestad Law to celebrate the firm's new location at 430 South Auburn St. in Grass Valley.

The festivities also observed Aanestad Law's recent induction into the Grass Valley and Nevada City Chambers of Commerce.

Aanestad Law is a law firm led by Erik Aanestad and his wife, Tiffani. The firm specializes in asset protection, estate planning, probate, elder law and trust administration. Aanestad Law also offers free monthly estate planning workshops in their new locale.

"We're delighted that you are here on South Auburn Street in this beautiful location," said Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO, Robin Galvan-Davies.

Erik Aanestad said that though he and his wife have lived everywhere from Florida to San Diego, the decision to move back to his roots was a relatively easy one.

"I grew up here in Nevada County," he said. "I went to Lyman Gilmore and Nevada Union High School, and moved away for about 15 years and found my wife Tiffani. We just said, we're going to open a business and we are going to raise a family and we wanted to come back to Nevada County.

"This is the best area in California, if not the nation, to live in, because of the people."

The Aanestads and their staff opened their former Nevada City Highway location about three and a half years ago. Erik joked that aside from marrying Tiffani, moving to their new South Auburn Street headquarters was the best decision he's ever made.

"We practice in estate planning and trust administration," said Aanestad, "and we do take some select probate cases. That's our focus and what we do. We don't do any other type of law, civil or criminal, so we're really focused on that."

Citing the importance of small business in our community, Aanestad said that he and his team find great significance in joining both the Nevada City and Grass Valley chambers.

"It was really important to come back to a community where we could give back," Aanestad said. "I am able to give back to a lot of people and help them out with planning their futures, their legacies, and their families."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.