A trio of events schedule for Sierra College campuses

Sierra College's Nevada County Campus is set to play host to Birds, Bunnies, Beetles and Beyond, while the Rocklin Campus will host a startup pitch session and a winter concert series, according to releases sent by the college.

Birds, Bunnies, Beetles and Beyond

Since 2010, the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science has engaged in a wide range of research projects that include applied wildlife research, long-term monitoring studies and natural resource citizen science.

This talk, presented by Will Richardson, will provide an overview of the institute's research programs and highlight two main areas of focus: montane leporids (rabbits and hares) and Sierra Nevada Swainson's Thrush.

The presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening in the Multipurpose Center building, room N-12, at the Nevada County Campus. The free event kicks off with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m.

The cosponsor of the lecture series is the Sierra Streams Institute. For more information go to https://sierrastreamsinstitute.org.

Richardson is Co-Founder and Executive Director of Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and has lived in the Lake Tahoe area since 1994.

The Nevada County Campus is located at 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley. Parking is $3, and you can purchase permits at the kiosk machine at the main entrance to the campus.

For more information, contact the series coordinator Jason Giuliani at jgiuliani@sierracollege.edu.

Startup pitch mentor round

Sierra College students will pitch their business concepts at Startup Pitch Mentor Round to get immediate feedback on their startup idea from successful founders to propel them forward on their entrepreneurial journey while the audience will benefit from listening to the lively discussion from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Fireside Room in the cafeteria at the Sierra College Rocklin campus.

Students will present their business ideas to founders and serial entrepreneurs assembled by Steve Ricketts, founder of SRicketts Consulting. Tickets to attend are available at https://bit.ly/2M1p9Gv.

"There is untapped potential at Sierra College and business leaders are stepping in to mentor the next generation of startups," said Ricketts in a release. "These serial entrepreneurs will provide honest advice and referral to resources at no charge to increase students' success in launching companies in the region."

Amy Schulz, Dean, Business and Technology Division, said Sierra College is dedicated to supporting regional economic growth by preparing students with entrepreneurial skills.

The mentors include: David Dwelle, co-founder, Flyers Energy, LLC and Pacific Power Renewables; Jason France, founder, president and sole owner, ClipperCreek, Inc.; Mark Haney, founder, CEO, HaneyBiz and Host, The Mark Haney Show; Rand Heer, founder, CEO Piller Corporation and Alight, Inc.; Aaron Klein, co-founder, CEO Riskalyze, Inc.; Dr. Grover Lee, founder, CEO, Wise Villa Winery and American Health Care; Don Whitaker, founder, CEO CERONIX, Inc.; Craig Mitchell, Partners; Debbie Lowe Moramoto, director, Women's Business Center; Eric Ullrich, co-founder, Hacker Lab and Steve Ricketts, founder SRicketts Consulting.

As well as the event on Oct. 17, there will be additional Startup Pitch Mentor Rounds on Feb. 20 and April 17, 2019, said Ricketts.

For more information, contact Steve Ricketts at sricketts@cebridge.net or 530-878-0112.

Winter Concert Series

Tickets are on sale now for the Placer Pops Chorale Winter Concert Series, directed by Lorin Miller.

The Placer Pops Chorale sings selections from your favorite holiday classics, as well as modern renditions of some favorites. The concert will showcase choral highlights from a large collection of holiday tunes, including Jingle Bells, White Christmas, Carol of the Bells, Deck the Halls and more.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14 as well as 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16 at the Dietrich Theatre, Rocklin:

The Dietrich Theatre, at Sierra College Rocklin Campus is located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd. in Rocklin. Tickets are available online at: http://www.placerpops.org or by calling 800-838-3006.

Additional performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Harris Center/Three Stages in Folsom. The Harris Center/Three Stages, at Folsom Lake College is located at 10 College Parkway in Folsom.

Tickets are available online through the Placer Pops website at http://www.placerpops.org, or at http://www.harriscenter.net, or by calling 916-608-6888.

Source: Sierra College