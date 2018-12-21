A tradition of giving: Donation Day continues in 135th year (PHOTO GALLERY)

Hundreds of students from area elementary schools didn't let a little rain Friday morning keep them from participating in the 135-year-old Grass Valley tradition of Donation Day.

The idea began in 1883 when Grass Valley's Caroline Meade Hanson looked out her window to see children walking to school.

A letter was written to the Ladies Relief Society suggesting if every pupil brought a stick for the fire and a potato to cook, no one would go hungry for Christmas.

Nowadays the traditional potato and stick have been substituted for canned food and other nonperishable goods.

"We're sorting all the food into boxes so that they can be sent to Interfaith Food Ministries," Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society President Pamela Meeks said. "We used to create boxes for individual families, but figured we could do better for them by hooking them up with IFM so they can have food year round. It helps cut down with duplication."

Allowing Interfaith Food Ministries to take the responsibility of distributing the donated food gives the Ladies Relief Society time to be able to do other things for the community.

"We do other things during the year," Meeks said. "We get requests from nonprofits for funding, including Sierra Services for the Blind, Crisis Care Center, and scholarships, particularly for nursing students."

Aside from the food going to Interfaith Food Ministries, 70 boxes were sent directly to the Nevada County community of Washington.

"Every penny that comes to us goes to western Nevada County," Meeks said about donations to the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society.

The Ladies Relief Society was formed in 1873 by a group of mine owners' wives whose aim was to assist the families of breadwinners who were disabled in mining injuries. For more information visit, http://www.gvlrs.org.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.