A strike team was assigned to Grass Valley during high fire danger times this week

On Sept. 11 Higgins Fire District Chief Jerry Good and Grass Valley Fire Department Chief Mark Buttron, with assistance from California Office of Emergency Services Region IV Chief Corey Zander, were successful in seeking approval of a pre-positioned OES Engine Strike Team into Nevada County, according to a release.

The State of California approved funding through the California Office of Emergency Services for the program. The team of five engines and a water tender, along with a strike team leader, were deployed to the area around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The team was staged at the Gold Miner Inn in Grass Valley for use at any incident within the county. Length of deployment was evaluated every 12 hours by the California Office of Emergency Services based on weather factors, including known and forecasted wind speeds, relative humidity, temperature, fuel moisture and other components.

Nevada County Consolidated Water Tender 42 , Grass Valley Engine 334 and a strike team leader from Grass Valley were assigned to the team. The Team was demobilized Thursday morning as fire weather conditions stabilized.

Source: Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department