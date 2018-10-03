‘A step back in time’: Grass Valley’s Marshall’s Pasties celebrate 50 years

For 50 years, Marshall's Pasties has been turning out the traditional Cornish hand pies from its location on Mill Street.

Marshall's was opened by Marie Marshall, a widowed mother of six who loved children and community. Her recipe that has withstood the test of time and become a favorite of Grass Valley visitors and residents alike was developed from Marie's culinary prowess and friendship with the "Cousin Jennys" — the Cornish women in the area.

Marie was beloved in the community, said her children Carrie Locks and Susan Crowder, who now run the business. The two have four other siblings and said that all of the children worked in the pasty shop at some point in their lives.

"It just so happened that as everybody got married — I was the last to marry — I sort of stayed and we became partners," said Locks. "None of the girls minded if I took it. Mom wanted me to have it and they didn't care. Not that they're not involved."

In fact, Susan works as the bookkeeper of the shop and their sister Brenda Phelan lends a hand in the operations as well, not to mention the oodles of Marie's grandchildren and great grandchildren who have also learned the trade.

"There wasn't anybody who didn't love mother," Locks said. "She was very well revered. She was graceful and humble, and yet she was a very beautiful person."

Marie gave nearly everyone the benefit of the doubt, and if someone was five cents short she found it best to trust that they would come back and repay her when they could, she said. In turn, she gained legions of followers who not only loved her product, but respected the woman she was.

Marie's legacy continues.

"I have grown men that bring their grown children just to say, Mrs. Marshall did this for me," Locks said.

It was Marie's wish that Marshall's would never be opened on a major holiday or a Sunday, allowing all staff to spend much-valued time with family.

The successful pasty business became a reality for the widow when Coy Miller, a longtime "town banker" saw the potential of her business and gave her a loan, then a rarity for a single woman.

Through the years, the family dabbled in catering and wholesale. For some time, nearly every restaurant in town had a Pasty Day and the Marshall's were only too eager to fulfill those needs as well.

Fifty years later, the closely-guarded recipe for Marshall's pasties remains as close to original as possible with minimal changes.

SAY PASs-tee

Locks said that Marshall's makes anywhere from 200-600 pasties on an average day, with a marked increase during the holiday season. That translates to nearly 60-80 pounds of potatoes used each day alone.

Pasties are made fresh every day, and only those intended to be sold frozen see the inside of a freezer.

In the pasty world, there is a factor that deeply divides some on a superficial level: to ketchup or not to ketchup? Susan Crowder and her sister Carrie Locks mostly see eye-to-eye on the topic.

"I would never put ketchup or vinegar on a pasty," Susan said. "I don't like it. I'd scrape it off. It ruins the flavor. But I'll take gravy."

"(Ketchup is) not real Cornish. I'll take a little vinegar," said Carrie.

Marshall's sees many former residents, kids who have grown up in the area, come through their doors while visiting that they can't bear to make any monumental changes to the recipe nor the establishment.

"It's the history of people coming back, and the love and memories of their life," Carrie said. "A girl said to me the other day, 'Every time I come I take a step back in time.' And that's what it is for them. The love and the history."

Susan and Carrie laugh when they think of what their mother Marie — who died in 2005 — would say if she knew her pasty shop was still thriving after 50 years.

"She'd say, 'Well, girls, let me tell you, refill the cracker baskets,'" Carrie said with a laugh.

"No, she would be so thrilled. She wouldn't want us to work so many hours. She was all about family."

Now the only remaining dedicated pasty shop in western Nevada County, Marshall's is hoping for another 50 years of success, moving on and progressing while honoring Marie Marshall's vision.

"People come in and say, thank you for never leaving," Carrie said. "We've been treated really wonderfully and we try to do the same back."

"We honestly believe that we've been here 50 years because it was definitely our wish," Crowder said. "And by the grace of God we'll be here another 50."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.