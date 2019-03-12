A ‘souper’ way to celebrate: Sierra Harvest and Nevada County Arts Council offer Soup Night & Agrarian Art show

WHAT: Sierra Harvest and Nevada County Arts Council’s Soup Night & Agrarian Art Show WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Thursday, April 4, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. TICKETS: $10 for everyone age 10 and above. Free for children 9 and under. Purchase online safely through Paypal or visit Sierra Harvest’s office to pay by check, 313 Railroad Avenue, Suite 201, Nevada City, Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gather up your friends and family to meet local agricultural artisans and learn new ways to buy produce, meat, flowers, milk, cheese and more. Enjoy hearty soup using farm fresh ingredients and bread followed by music and dancing to Love Train, a local soul and groove band with live horns.

Sierra Harvest and Nevada County Arts Council are proud to be part of the Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District, and to offer its Soup Night & Agrarian Art during California's Inaugural Arts, Culture & Creativity Month with an Agrarian Art show. The event will take place Thursday, April 4, at the Miners Foundry from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children's activities are included in the festivities. Please bring your own bowls, spoons and cups. Local beer and wine along with non-alcoholic drinks will also be available for purchase.

Love Train is a six-piece dance band that taps into the same gold vein of '60s soul and R&B as The Blues Brothers and The Commitments. Belting out soul hits from Wilson Picket, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, the O'Jays, Sam and Dave, Stevie Wonder and many more, Love Train delivers a powerfully funky vintage soul groove that will get you dancing.

The cost for the soup and art event is $10 for everyone age 10 and above, free for children 9 and under. Tickets will be sold at the door if not already sold out in advance. Purchase online safely through Paypal or visit Sierra Harvest's office to pay by check, 313 Railroad Avenue, Suite 201, Nevada City, Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsors for Soup Night include BriarPatch Food Co-op, The Lee & Dunn Group at Baird, Jon Lee & Janice Dunn, Three Forks Bakery and Brewery Co., Flour Garden Bakery Johansen Ranch, Summer Thyme's Bakery and Deli, and Flower Essence Services.