Five months ago, 102 newly-elected women took their places in the United States House of Representatives; Native American women, young women and black women, among many others. They are standing on the shoulders of other powerful, energetic, intelligent women who also ran for high public office over the past 150 years. Join Business & Professional Women of Nevada County (BPWNC) on March 20 as they celebrate National Women's History Month by bringing back the club's widely-acclaimed and popular Readers' Theatre program.

Titled, "A Salute to Women in Politics," five BPWNC members will portray women who made their mark, including: Belva Ann Lockwood, (1830-1917), feminist, attorney, presidential candidate, first woman to argue before the Supreme Court; Shirley Chisholm, (1924-2005), first black woman elected to Congress (1969-1983), first black candidate nominated to run for president, founder of the Congressional Black Caucus, co-founder of NOW; Ann Richards, (1933-2006), outspoken feminist, 45th Democratic Governor of Texas, keynote speaker at the 1988 Democratic National Convention; Sonia Johnson, (1936-), activist and writer, presidential candidate in 1984, excommunicated Mormon, national leader for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, hunger-striker; Hillary Rodham Clinton, (1947-), First Lady of the U. S. (1993-2001), Senator from New York (2001-2009), 67th U. S. Secretary of State (2009-2013, Democratic nominee for President in 2016. The event will be on March 20 at Gold Country Conference Center, 1012 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Socializing and networking at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Vegetarian meals available. Cost is $22.50 per person for dinner or $5 for the program only. For information and reservations, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org. The deadline for reservations is 5 p.m. on March 17.