A reverent remembrance: Memorial Day in Nevada County

Memorial Day weekend brings many families to the cemeteries in the Grass Valley and Nevada City area to clean up the grave site of loved ones, decorating with flowers and placing American flags at the headstones of our nation's veterans.

Today's events include a 9 a.m. ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, followed by an American Legion ceremony in Grass Valley, at 11 a.m., at Memorial Park, which will include a barbecue lunch at noon.

The Local Heroes' Memorial Bridge Tours, organized by Blue Star Moms, and an annual bike tour led by Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop on behalf of the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council, will also once again be offered today.

The bike tour begins at 9:30 a.m., after the ceremony in Nevada City. The bridge tours begin at 1 p.m. in Grass Valley, on foot or by bus.