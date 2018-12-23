A Night of Giving: Hospitality House benefit packs Miners Foundry for 13th annual event (PHOTO GALLERY)

Hundreds of community members showed their support alongside more than 35 local musical performances to benefit Hospitality House during the 13th Annual Night of Giving held Saturday at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

The event took place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and featured a silent auction, raffle and dinner prepared and served by Hospitality House's culinary program students.

Attendees were able to listen to bands such as SierraCapella, the Gary and Eva Quartet, The Heifer Belles, The Buffalo Gals and many more.