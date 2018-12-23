A Night of Giving: Hospitality House benefit packs Miners Foundry for 13th annual event (PHOTO GALLERY)
December 23, 2018
Hundreds of community members showed their support alongside more than 35 local musical performances to benefit Hospitality House during the 13th Annual Night of Giving held Saturday at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.
The event took place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and featured a silent auction, raffle and dinner prepared and served by Hospitality House's culinary program students.
Attendees were able to listen to bands such as SierraCapella, the Gary and Eva Quartet, The Heifer Belles, The Buffalo Gals and many more.
Trending In: Local News
- Deceased woman found in Nevada County with gun nearby; foul play not suspected
- Roseville woman found dead in Nevada County; no foul play suspected
- Danish director sets “Twisted” thriller in Nevada County
- Grass Valley police find cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop
- Homeless day center property on agenda for Nevada County
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County judge drops charges against accused murderer Finley Fultz, points to prosecutor errors (DOCS)
- Deceased woman found in Nevada County with gun nearby; foul play not suspected
- Roseville woman found dead in Nevada County; no foul play suspected
- Danish director sets “Twisted” thriller in Nevada County
- Grass Valley police find cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.