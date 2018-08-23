A new approach to healing: St. Moritz Medical Center celebrates grand opening in Nevada City

St. Moritz Medical Center celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its new location on Providence Mine Road in Nevada City.

Founded by Linda Foshagen, St. Moritz will assist patients with metabolic and nutrition management, hormone imbalances, vitamin and nutrient assessments and skincare treatments.

Foshagen and her partner at St. Moritz, Rachel Kramer, a certified nurse practitioner, said their focus is preventative and they specialize in helping locate and treat problems before they arise. They can't prevent a predisposed condition such as Alzheimer's, but they can delay it if they start implementing different lifestyle interventions and herbs and supplements.

"We can do lab testing that can really help patients understand from their genetic predisposition to micronutrient deficiencies and lifestyle factors," said Foshagen. "Then we can do the appropriate testing and put it together to see how much they could modify their risk."

"It's about optimizing people's wellness," Kramer said. "If you are born with genetic predispositions that you may not even know about, how can we help you to not turn these things on?"

The practice will strive to use few pharmaceuticals, but Foshagen said that in some cases, prescriptions are needed.

A 30-year veteran in the medical field, Foshagen said she was apprehensive to return to private practice but her desire to help people led her back to the profession she loves so much.

"It's hard to start a new business," said Foshagen. "We have a purpose here. We look forward to it very much."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.