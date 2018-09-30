‘A life of its own’: Nevada City’s Lilly Vigil Gallery winds down after 35 years

Much like a painter's canvas, Lilly Vigil has colored her life with family, heritage, community and — most of all — art. Her memories of growing up in New Mexico still surface, inspiring and reminding her of the colors, textures and memories of her youth.

For the past 35 years, Vigil has brought this influence to tangible life with her gallery, appropriately called the Lilly Vigil Gallery on Nevada City's Broad Street. However, all these years later Vigil feels the time is right to pack up her longstanding store front and move on to a well-earned retirement.

Beginning Monday Vigil's official Retirement Sale starts as she attempts to move out her inventory and make way for a new, unknown tenant to the space.

"I've always loved art, have always been interested in art," said Vigil. "I used to come up (from San Carlos) and bring my kids here on vacation. I worked in the Silicon Valley and I thought, someday I'd like to come up here and start a business. So I decided if I am going to do a business, art is what I want to get into."

She made some phone calls, did some research, found a location, and that, she said, was that. What began as a trading post soon took on a life of its own, with word quickly spreading between Native American and Southwestern artists as they learned of her unique storefront in the somewhat unlikely location of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Because of the lightning speed at which word-of-mouth traveled, Vigil was able to recruit artists on her frequent visits to New Mexico. She said most of them have gone on to become renowned in the art world and she likely wouldn't be able to afford to carry their work now.

Vigil said even after 30-plus years in the business her love for traditional Native American art hasn't waned. In fact, she said that everything she has always carried has been authentic and real, nothing has ever been imported.

"Because I am part Native American, I of course love all the Native American crafts — the weavings and the jewelry," she said. "I remember my mom and my aunts all wearing this kind of jewelry. And when they brought me to California that memory stayed there so it's always been dear to my heart."

Vigil has watched her children and grandchildren grow with her business, and some of her favorite memories of her time in her gallery revolve around the early days of Victorian Christmas.

"The kids used to come down the hill singing. I loved that. I had friends who would come and make hot apple cider, right in front of the shop and customers would come in. Victorian Christmas was always special to me in those days."

She isn't sure exactly when her last day of business will be, but has nothing but fond memories of her time on Broad Street.

"It kind of had a life of its own. I think that was part of the joy of this place," said Vigil, "I just thought, this is what I am going to do. And as the years piled up, I go, hey this is great! I am still at it. Thank you, Nevada County."

Lilly Vigil Gallery is located at 214 Broad Street in Nevada City.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.