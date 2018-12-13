Some TLC from FFA: Bear River’s Future Farmers come to aid of Camp Fire animals

News of the thousands of people displaced following the devastating Camp Fire has been dominating headlines, with organizations and individuals from all across the nation offering help and supplies.

Students from Bear River's Future Farmers of America program deduced that for every person left homeless, there is likely a number of animals in the same predicament. They quickly realized that with their knowledge of farming and animal care, they could be a valuable asset in caring for the animals, many of whom are being temporarily housed at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley.

Since this realization, 19 of the 254 students enrolled in the program have made a total of 13 trips to Gridley, all in the name of helping care for displaced — and in some cases, injured — pets and livestock.

Instructor Morgan Perry said seeing the kids come to the aid of the helpless animals is heartwarming to witness.

"They're giving up their own time on weekends and after school to go take care of all these animals ... These kids are not apathetic."



"We help clean the stalls, feed animals, help vets with cleaning and sanitizing, help animals with minor burns and with basic vet checks," Perry said. "The kids deserve to be recognized in some way. They're giving up their own time on weekends and after school to go take care of all these animals."

"These are kids who are willing to get up to be at school by 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Some of them are walking to school to make sure they are on time. These kids are not apathetic."

Furry friends

Though many of the critters currently being cared for in Gridley are livestock, Perry said there is a common misconception that they are thought of as "working animals." But she said most of them are obviously loved and thought of as friends to their owners, and have distinct personalities to boot.

There's the Shetland sheep Perry said is incredibly soft and obviously prized. A duck named Yak likes to sit in people's laps and hang out, while Calista the potbelly pig is a charmer, and is visited each day by her owners so she can take her special vitamin blend.

The Bear River FFA group has been working directly with North Valley Animal Disaster Group, who have had a role in caring for the animals who have not been reunified with their owners. The organization works with emergency services to educate the public about disaster preparedness, and assist in sheltering and evacuation of animals during a disaster.

Some of the animals have already been claimed, but some owners have no place to keep them after losing land and dwellings in the blaze. Others face an uncertain future due to regulations regarding the length of time that must pass before an animal can be placed in foster or adopted out.

According to Perry, Gridley High School has been a contact point for animal rescue efforts, organizing volunteer schedules and getting money and items out to other people within the district.

"We've had schools across the state bringing items to them, from Susanville to Anaheim," said Perry.

MOVING EXPERIENCE

The Future Farmers of America organization is like family, she said, and many other chapters in the area are doing their part to show support to survivors of the Camp Fire. Students and staff from Nevada Union, Colusa, Wheatland and Placer high schools have donated hours of their time to the relief efforts.

Perry said she and her students have been touched by their experiences with the furry and feathered survivors of the Camp Fire, and have discussed the impact their experience has had on them.

"This time of year some people are grouches and Christmas can be a hard time," Perry said, "so you get into a grumpy mindset and then you see the kids doing this and you see what they're about and it reminds you what this time of year is about.

"It's about giving back and giving thanks for what you have. The kids are full-on in the holiday spirit without knowing their in the holiday spirit. Teenagers can be so incredible. They have blown my mind with how much they are willing to do."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.