A golden ticket: The Union’s annual Chocolate Infusion offers afternoon of treats and prizes

Those attending The Union's sixth annual Chocolate Infusion Sunday will travel back to the roaring '20s for an afternoon of smooth jazz, smooth wine, and smooth chocolate.

The speak-easy themed event will feature a variety of chocolate samples from chocolatiers and chefs, along with wine and beer tasting, as well as live jazz. The theme is back by popular demand, organizers said.

"The first year we offered this theme, many attendees asked us to please keep this theme going so they can plan their wardrobe for next year," said Mary Anne Davis, event manager for The Union. The 1920s entertainment continues, featuring James Pace on jazz piano, and Marty Geiger on trumpet.

Also contributing to the ambiance is the '20s attire of the guests, as costumes are not mandatory, but encouraged. Those who dress up are eligible to win a $50 gift card to Golden Era Lounge in the best men's and best women's costume contest.

And, for the first time, Stucki Jewelers is sponsoring the "Golden Ticket" promotion. Upon arriving at the event, each guest will receive a sealed envelope. At 2:30 p.m., all attendees will gather in the Osborne Woods Hall of the Miners Foundry for the grand opening, where one guest will find a golden ticket, winning a rose gold chocolate quartz necklace, valued at $600 and donated by Stucki Jewelers.

Guests will be presented with samples of a variety of sweet chocolate creations by local chocolatiers and chefs, from chocolate biscotti from Tess' Kitchen Store to truffles from The Truffle Shop. Vendors also include Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe, Dark Heart Chili Sauce, serving sweet and savory sauces, Three Gingers Baking Co. from Penn Valley, and Sugar Itch from Loma Rica. Choose Wellness Now will be promoting doTERRA oils and passing out recipes for candy made with essential oils.

Recommended Stories For You

As for beverages, local breweries and wineries — ol' Republic Brewery, Grass Valley Brewing Co., Avanguardia, Nevada City Winery and Lucchesi Vineyards and Winery — will offer samples for guests to enjoy. All samples are included in the ticket price, but guests can purchase additional treats from vendors or buy a glass of wine at the no-host bar sponsored by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, which will also be selling chocolate martinis.

Other vendors attending include Brooke's Jewelry, KVMR, Candles by Shawna, and The Olive Grove, bringing samples of olive oils and balsamics.

The event takes place 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 and available online at http://www.theunion.com/chocolate or at The Union office at 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, or by calling 530-477-4241. Tickets are $30 at the door.

Mia Belluomini is a Bitney College Preparatory High School student and intern at The Union. Contact her at NCPCintern@theunion.com.