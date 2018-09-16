A gift for grandma in Grass Valley

While 8-year-old Liam Bartsch's family recently helped his grandmother move into the Sierra Pines Senior Mobile Home Park, Liam kept himself busy by building rock art in the front yard. Over the past few weeks elderly residents have enjoyed watching Liam's works of art grow with each visit to his grandma's Grass Valley home.

"I love when people find the beauty in the small things, and these seniors definitely have," said Liam's mother, Jamie. "I'm glad something so simple had given them a little joy in their day."