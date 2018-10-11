A ghostly experience: Local storyteller tours spooky area haunts

Mark Lyon has always had a taste for the unusual and macabre.

After voicing as a child that he seemed to have a knack for tuning into the supernatural, his parents encouraged him to hone his apparent skill and use his imagination to study the unexplainable.

Lyon, who is the operator and guide of the Haunted Nevada City and Grass Valley tours — now in its 15th year — said he had a feeling early on that the paranormal would have an impact on life.

"I had been collecting true stories of ghosts and other aspects of my psychic phenomenon my entire life," Lyon said. "My father felt we (are all) innately psychic but that it gets trained out of us and he started asking me questions just mentally — he would just think something — and see whether I would respond, and on occasion I did."

Lyon said as a first- and second-grader he had a bit of a problem when he responded to some things people thought without voicing. Some people were disturbed by the ability. To him, it just seemed normal.

"My father explained the best he could to a child that age what telepathy was all about," Lyon said. "I became quite interested and by the time I was able to read adult books my parents took me to the library. There wasn't a large selection on the paranormal — mostly it was books from the turn of the century which had stories of ghosts that may or may not have been true. I found them fascinating."

Recommended Stories For You

From that point Lyon began to do a lot of acting. Telling ghost stories, he explained, fit in very nicely with doing plays and one-man shows on a number of different continents.

Lyon graduated as a biology major from University of San Francisco and taught himself how to hypnotize people. Eventually he moved on to Fresno State University to pursue an additional degree while teaching a parapsychology course. At the same time, he kept telling ghost stories to practically anyone who would listen.

"Parapsychology is the scientific study of extra sensory perception in all its forms: telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition," said Lyon, "as well as associated things like psychokinesis, the ability to move physical objects with your mind and areas involved that may prove the existence of the survival of human consciousness past death."

Lyon married, and his then-wife and he moved to Nevada County. He said it was a complete accident that he ended up in the same area he visited as a child, recalling his love for Nevada City from an early age.

"I had come through here the summer after I graduated eighth grade (in 1963) and absolutely loved Nevada City. We stayed at the National Hotel in a Victorian room and I thought it was great."

Lyon's wife one day made the observation: you're not making any money in parapsychology, so why don't you do what you really love and act?

He went on to join the Screen Actors Guild and study under the British actress Lynn Redgrave, who regaled him with tales of Hollywood royalty.

"I followed Lynn's advice and started doing one-man shows, and in the course of doing all of this I saw an advertisement for a ghost tour. So I went on and I loved it. A friend of mine said, 'Somebody ought to do that for Nevada City.' And I said, 'Yeah, I would love to do that. I've been telling ghost stories all my life.'"

The Red Castle Inn and the Firehouse Museum were among Lyon's first stops, having seen eerie tales published in a number of worldwide publications.

He went on to do his own research, stepping in to every shop in Nevada City — and eventually Grass Valley — asking shop keepers if they ever had an encounter with the supernatural, or things that couldn't be explained by scientific logic.

To his delight, the merchants were happy to help, sharing stories of items moving without explanation and visits from otherworldly beings. He spent much time at the Foley Historical Library and gathered enough stories to start a tour of his own.

"People on the tours started telling me better stories than I had," Lyon said of the tour's early days. "And so I kept adding and changing every year."

Although Lyon gets exhausted from his pre-Halloween tour schedule, he said the interest of the community fuels his passion for the paranormal.

"I can't explain it. It's like the old horse that pulls the fire wagon. As soon as I get started and I interact with people, especially when I have kids on the tour, something happens and even though I have told that story a thousand times before, it suddenly becomes new. I give it every bit of energy."

Haunted Grass Valley tours will be given at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Haunted Nevada City tours will be given at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 20, 27 and on Halloween. Each tour lasts about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on the number of attendees.

Call 530-265-6877, email mlyon@hauntedisles.com, or visit http://hauntedisles.com/walking%20tours.html for more information.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.