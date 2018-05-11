A floral affair: Flower shops in high gear for Mother’s Day

Floral designers are in high demand in Nevada County — at least in preparation for Mother's Day.

Workers at Foothill Flowers in downtown Grass Valley didn't miss a beat Friday, operating like clockwork to meet the high demand of floral bouquets for Sunday ­— Mother's Day.

To make sure that demand was met, floral designers were called in from as far away as Fresno and San Francisco to help make the beautiful arrangements.

Flower processors prepared raw bunches of blooms in the basement, while designers crafted bouquets like works of art upstairs. As soon as the arrangements are finished, delivery drivers are at the helm to get the flowers to their new owners.

Area florists will be open today, and some on Sunday to help fill those last minute orders for mom.