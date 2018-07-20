A family of Lion members serves their communities

The Nevada City Lions held its installation of officers and directors at Seaman's Lodge in Nevada City on July 11. The installing officer was newly elected Nevada City Lion District Governor Doug Wight, who has been a Nevada City Lion member since the fall of 1990. Wight is part of a family of five dedicated Lions who serve their communities, either as a group or individually. Wight is the brother of Lion Diana Beer, who is the Donner region chair; the uncle of Jackie Wapp, who is the Sierra Zone chair; and the great uncle of Lion Jamie Beer. The Nevada City Lions are one of the few Lions Clubs in the State of California with three generations of Lions. President Mike Hill presented Wight and Lion Ina Elrod with a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow pin, one of the highest recognition awards from Lions Clubs International.

The Nevada City Lions have served their community since 1947 and have most recently installed a passenger waiting shelter at the Narrow Gauge Museum in Nevada City. The playground at Pioneer Park has been adopted by the Nevada City Lions, which includes a large play structure that the club purchased along with the city and other donations from the public. The club also was instrumental in the installation and paving of the basketball court near Seaman's Lodge.

The Nevada City Lions is one of 52 clubs in District 4-C5 which covers six counties. Wight was installed as District Governor in Las Vegas during the Lions International Convention. For more information regarding Nevada City Lions, contact president Mike Hill at 530-432-8286.