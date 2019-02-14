A duel in words: Nevada City Lions Club hosts first round of annual Student Speaker’s Contest

The rules of the game were simple. No prompts, no manuscripts, no wearing watches or clocks, no use of anything more than a three-by-five notecard, no speaking less than five minutes or more than 10, and, no identifying your name or the school you attend.

For the audience: no noise whatsoever while the contestants speak.

Three judges, all unaffiliated with the host organization, had their pencils and blue pamphlets prepared. The clock struck 7 p.m., which meant the doors were locked, and no one was allowed to enter or leave the modern day cabin. The duel between Speaker No. 1 and Speaker No. 2, as they were referred to during the competition, was set to begin.

The prompt was clear, yet open for interpretation: Freedom of the press, what does it mean?

This was the scene Wednesday night at Seaman's Lodge. It was the first round of the 82nd Student Speaker Contest, hosted by the Nevada City Lions Club. The annual public speaking competition was intended "to stimulate self-expression and public speaking," as announced by club chairperson Bern Taylor.

Besides the several rows of chairs in which 16 people sat, there was not much to distract the student speakers at the lodge, with its open space, wooden floors, and crisscrossing beams that ran below the ceiling.

Speaker No. 1, better known as Nikolena Coonen, talked about the independence a free press affords a nation, referring to relevance in America's fight to remain free from British colonialism. She also highlighted the importance of journalists in our more recent history, including work around the Pentagon Papers and Watergate, which unveiled critical truths about powerful institutions and players. Her talk even included how personal this topic had been to Coonen, as she aspires to be a journalist.

Speaker No. 2, or Bailey Ham, spoke of the power of words, and the importance of a free press, especially today, when it is often under attack. As Ham said, referring to 2018 statistics, 251 journalists were imprisoned around the world, over 50 died in action, and many have gone missing. Ham emphasized the significance of journalism when she said, "Knowing empowers us, knowing helps us," quoting the Washington Post.

In the end, Coonen, a sophomore at Ghidotti High School, won over the judges.

"I've always enjoyed public speaking," she said. "I like talking to people, I like researching topics."

In the process of writing her speech, Coonen said she learned a lot, including the ability to recite the First Amendment by memory.

But this win may be only the beginning for Coonen. Winners of the Club Level around California receive $100 and move on to Zone. After that, there are three more stages: Region, District, Area and the State Finals. The winner of each level will earn over $21,000 in aggregated money. The next local contest will be held on March 3.

