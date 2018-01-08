A day at Gateway Park

What do you think was the top local news story of 2017? (Choose up to 2)

Lobo, McCourtney fires destroy homes (44%, 159 Votes)

January storms cause floods, sinkholes (25%, 91 Votes)

Love Walk brings community together (9%, 33 Votes)

Bear River football wins section title (7%, 27 Votes)

Oroville evacuees land in Nevada County (7%, 25 Votes)

Jillian Smith wins title of Miss California (4%, 15 Votes)

Grass Valley, Nevada City managers resign (3%, 11 Votes)