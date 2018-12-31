A cliche doesn’t mean it’s not true: get healthy in 2019

While getting healthy has become a cliché when it comes to topping the list of New Year's resolutions, professionals insist that healthy habits remain vitally important when it comes to the well being of all Americans.

As a result, the American Medical Association has released their top 10 health recommendations for 2019.

"This is the perfect time of year for each of us to consider our personal goals, and how we can make positive health choices in the coming year," said American Medical Association President Barbara L. McAneny, M.D., in a report. "We encourage everyone to prioritize their long-term health by making small lifestyle changes now that can have a lasting effect in improving their health."

The news in Nevada County is good and bad.

"In Nevada County we have some terrific health indicators and we should celebrate those, but we also score pretty poorly in some health behaviors, which can lead to poor health outcomes," said Jill Blake, MPA, director of the Nevada County Public Health Department. "At one time the leading causes of death and disability were communicable diseases in children; now the leading causes are chronic diseases in adults. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, lung disease, stroke and diabetes are some of the most common health problems, yet they can be largely preventable when both individual behaviors and changes in policies, systems and environment that we experience are addressed."

Blake said just because a disease is typically associated with old age, doesn't mean they don't strike people in their prime.

"Risk factors that contribute to chronic diseases are tobacco use, poor diet, lack of physical activity, food insecurity, and alcohol and drug consumption," Blake said. "The AMA's recommendations seem like a great way to kick off 2019, and they align really well with our policy, systems and environmental-focused efforts to prevent chronic diseases and promote overall health and wellness in our community."

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy, which recently earned accreditation from the American Association of Diabetes Educators for the Diabetes Self-Management Training Program, is now playing an important role when it comes to helping Nevada County residents manage or prevent diabetes. But the key is calculating your risk, said co-owner Danielle Yantis, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator.

"Type 1 diabetes that is diagnosed in childhood or early adulthood is an auto-immune disease that is not influenced by lifestyle factors such as obesity or inactivity," said Yantis. "But the good news is that if detected early, we can prevent complications and full blown type 2 diabetes."

A pre-diabetes risk calculator will identify possible factors that contribute to diabetes, she added. These include being older than 60; male (men are at a greater risk); having been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy (women should be tested six weeks after delivery to make sure they have not developed type 2 diabetes); having an immediate family member with diabetes; high blood pressure; being physically inactive (150 minutes a week reduces your risk of getting diabetes by approximately 30 percent); and being overweight or having a BMI of 25 or greater.

Annual blood work should be performed after age 45 and those who are overweight should test for pre-diabetes, said Yantis.

To help Americans make the most impactful, long-lasting improvements to their health in 2019, the association suggests the following:

Learn your risk for type 2 diabetes.

Take the self-screening test at http://www.DoIHavePrediabetes.org. Steps taken now can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Be more physically active.

Adults should do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity.

Know your blood pressure numbers.

Visit http://www.LowerYourHBP.org to better understand your numbers and take necessary steps to get your high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, under control. Doing so will reduce your risk of heart attack or stroke.

Reduce your intake of processed foods, especially those with added sodium and sugar.

Also reduce your consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and drink more water instead.

Take antibiotics only when absolutely necessary.

If a health care professional determines that you need antibiotics, take them exactly as prescribed — antibiotic resistance is a serious public health problem and antibiotics will not make you feel better if you have a virus, such as a cold or flu.

Reduce alcohol consumption.

If consuming alcohol, do so in moderation as defined by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans — up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men, and only by adults of legal drinking age.

Stop using tobacco and nicotine.

Set up a time to talk with your doctor about strategies for quitting. Declare your home and car smoke-free to eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke.

Don't share pain meds.

Pain medication is personal — if you are taking prescription opioids, follow your doctor's instructions, store them safely to prevent diversion or misuse, and properly dispose of any leftover medication.

Stay up to date on vaccines.

This includes getting the annual influenza vaccine for everyone age six months or older.

Manage stress.

A good diet and daily exercise are key ingredients to maintaining and improving your mental health, say physicians, but don't hesitate to ask for help from a friend or mental health professional when you need it.

The American Medical Association states that improving the overall health of the nation largely falls on the individual. Diseases such type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease are largely preventable and require lifestyle changes. So while that new year's resolution of getting healthy may be a time-tested cliché, it can save lives.

