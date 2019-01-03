A Brose by any other name: Nevada County native returns to lead Lyman Gilmore

Patrick Brose always has a song in his heart.

As a lifelong musician who has played everything from classical to 1980s cover tunes, the Nevada County native — who was recently named the new principal of Lyman Gilmore Middle School — has spent much of his life studying the arts and, in turn, passing along his love for education to his students and colleagues.

"We moved (to Nevada County) when I was three months old," Brose said. "I went to Alta Sierra Elementary School and Magnolia Intermediate and graduated from Bear River. I went to Sacramento State for my undergrad, which is where I met my wife."

Brose attended college as a music major but in his third year realized he wasn't sure his music proclivities would provide for a steady future. That's when he deduced that it was time to get a more textbook education.

"A friend of mine said I ought to see what it is to teach," said Brose. "I spent some time in the classroom and just fell in love with it."

Meanwhile, Brose's wife Amber was getting her own education which found the couple relocating to Oakland. They promised themselves as soon as her schooling was complete they would move back to Sacramento, with the hopes that a move back to Nevada County would come soon after.

That didn't happen.

"I got a good job," Brose said, "I was teaching elementary school. Then I started teaching middle school for five years, then I was recruited by the superintendent to be a next generation administrator.

"So they put me in the Cal State East Bay administrative program and gave me a job as the dean of students at the public school there, where I cut my teeth on all of it."

Eventually Brose was named assistant principal at Alameda High School, and in spite of his and Amber's busy schedules they welcomed two children, a son and a daughter. A stint as principal at Fairview Elementary School in Hayward led him up to the present, when fairly recently he answered Lyman Gilmore's call for a new principal.

Chris Roberts, Brose's predecessor, was named principal at Bear River High School in September and has proven to be a resource for Brose as he navigates his way through the Lyman Gilmore landscape.

"Chris has been gracious to fill me in on what he has done already and we can finish the year off very strong," Brose said. "I spent a day with him on campus in November, and we even realized we were in the same wind ensemble together at Sac State. He played clarinet; I played saxophone."

Brose is happy to be back in his hometown and is eager to continue what he feels is Gilmore's reputation as a strong performing arts school.

"That's what I grew up doing," he said. "I felt immediately when I walked on campus, this is the kind of school I should be at. It felt really comfortable right away."

He also said spending time with leaders of industry in the Bay Area gave him a heightened sense of what potential employers are looking for in future job candidates, i.e., his current students.

"I spent a lot of time talking to industry leaders in technology, business, the big Silicon Valley people, and something I learned really quickly is that they don't need more engineers," he said. "We are so mired in ones and zeros right now that humanity really needs to color it in the right way."

Although he has spent time on the Gilmore campus, Brose's first day with students will be Monday, and he is looking forward to taking on his new role in his old hometown.

"I feel like on Monday I can hit the ground in a comfortable place and spend the next couple weeks meeting the kids and spending time in the classroom. I am ready to go."

Jennifer Nobles is features editor for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.