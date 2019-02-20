4-H members share their knowledge with the public

Penn Valley 4-H members, led by the Penn Valley Swine Group, recently created an educational display with the support of the Grass Valley Tractor Supply Co. The group shared information with the public on 4-H opportunities and tips on how to raise swine, dogs, rabbits, goats and more. Pictured, from left, are Kayla Whitman,Jayden Yokom, Jonathan Crabb, Tyler Scott, Aava Rainey, Hannah Ross and Emma Baker.