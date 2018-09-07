30-minute Rosh Hashana ceremony in Grass Valley

Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz of Chabad of Grass Valley is promoting a brief, open to all, 30-minute Rosh Hashanah ceremony that includes the primary observances of the holiday. The "Community Tashlich & Shofar Service" will take place at 5:30 p.m. on September 10 on the corner of Broad and Pine streets in Nevada City.

Following the sounding of the "shofar," traditionally a ram's horn trumpet, the community will walk two short blocks together to the bridge overlooking Deer Creek. The shofar is typically a part of the Rosh Hashanah synagogue services. Rosh Hashanah begins this year at sundown on September 9 and extends until nightfall on September 11.

For more information on Chabad's other Rosh Hashana events, call Rabbi Nochum at 530-404-0020 or visit http://www.JewishGV.com/HighHolidays.