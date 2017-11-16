3 Dollar General store appeals headed to Nevada County Board of Supervisors

The developer of three proposed Dollar General stores in Nevada County has appealed a Planning Commission decision denying it a site in Alta Sierra, a move that's expected to send all three stores to the Board of Supervisors for a ruling.

SimonCRE, the Arizona-based developer, on Thursday formally appealed the Nov. 9 county Planning Commission decision denying the store at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive.

The developer already had appealed an earlier commission decision denying a store at 12345 Rough and Ready Highway. Charisse Lolli has appealed the commission's approval of an environmental impact report for a store at 17652 Penn Valley Drive, the one store allowed by the Planning Commission.

The three appeals could appear before the Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 12 meeting, though the actual appeal hearing likely will occur after that.

Supervisors must formally acknowledge receipt of the appeals and decide if they'll hear it. County officials have said they would refund the $1,457.80 appeal fee per store if supervisors opt against hearing the issue.

