2nd suspect caught in Nevada County kidnapping case

Nevada County authorities this week arrested a second man in a 2017 kidnapping, some six months after capturing the first suspect, authorities said.

John Ronald Shear, 23, is charged with assault on a person by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and trespassing. Arrested Wednesday, Shear remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail on $200,000 in bond, reports state.

Shear's codefendant — Joel Fike, 31 — was booked Sept. 28 into jail. Prosecutors the following day filed charges of kidnapping, robbery and criminal threats against him, Superior Court and jail records state.

Fike remained held Thursday on $207,500 in bond, sheriff's officials said.

The charges against both men stem from a July kidnapping. Authorities arrested Fike about two months after the incident, though investigators didn't yet know the identity of the second suspect, Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh and records state.

"We had information through additional interviews with the victim," Grubaugh added. "He was able to identify Mr. Shear."

Grubaugh declined to give details about the allegations, saying they involve kidnapping, threats and an assault against the male victim.

"The victim's recovered to a large degree," the prosecutor said.

