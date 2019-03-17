2019 Guildmaster Award honors Byers Enterprises

Byers Enterprises, Inc. of Grass Valley received a 2019 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction software surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Out of over 700 eligible applicants, Byers Enterprises is one of about 300 businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

In determining which businesses received the 2019 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates, and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Byers achieved a recommendation rate of 90 percent or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

"I commend our great team in trying to always do the right thing to take care of our clients in the best way possible," said founder Ray Byers.

For more on the 2019 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit http://www.guildquality.com/guildmaster.