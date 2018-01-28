2 Nevada County men dead in weekend wreck, authorities say

Two Nevada County men died Saturday in a wreck about 5 miles northeast of Nevada City, the Sheriff's Office said.

Dominic Giuliani, 20, of Nevada City, and Dawson Turiello, 19, of Grass Valley, were killed in a wreck on Highway 20, near Willow Valley Road, Sgt. Mike Vingom said.

Authorities pronounced the men deceased at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, Vingom added.

The California Highway Patrol, which couldn't be reached Sunday for comment, is investigating the wreck.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy