2 former law enforcement officers endorse John Foster for sheriff

Two leaders in law enforcement have endorsed John Foster for Nevada County sheriff.

Scott Berry, a former Truckee police chief, and Michael Gomez, former bureau chief of the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, praise Foster in a release.

"I support John Foster for Sheriff because he is true to the 'Code of Ethics' for law enforcement and strives to build collaboration within the community and within local agencies for the betterment of the community," Berry states.

As bureau chief, Gomez supervised officer training, course certifications and hiring practices for law enforcement in the North State, the release states.

"He is in the very top echelon of law enforcement in California and that's the primary reason I chose to endorse him," Gomez states.

Foster is running against sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon and Executive Lt. Bill Smethers.

Recommended Stories For You

— The Union staff