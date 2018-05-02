2 die in Yuba County wreck, authorities say

Two people died in a Wednesday morning wreck on Highway 49, south of Camptonville in Yuba County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. near Marysville Road. A 2001 Nissan Pathfinder traveling south drifted into oncoming traffic, leading to a collision with a 2006 Toyota Scion, Officer Greg Tassone said.

"It appears the female driver of the Nissan was distracted and drifted into the oncoming lane," Tassone added.

The woman driving the Scion swerved into the oncoming lane in a failed attempt to avoid the Pathfinder. The collision sent the Scion down a 20-foot embankment. Two passengers inside the vehicle died, Tassone said.

Authorities don't yet know the identities of those involved.

Both drivers were taken from the scene. At least one went to a trauma center, the officer said.

"At this point there's still substantial delays," Tassone said at 1 p.m.

