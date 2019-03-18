2 await sentencing for assault, false imprisonment for Arcadia Drive incident

Two men linked to an Arcadia Drive assault aren't certain what sentence they'll receive when they stand before a Nevada County judge over the next few weeks.

Matthew Little, 21, is scheduled for sentencing Friday on charges of assault with a firearm and false imprisonment by violence. Isaac Williams, 20, is set for an April 8 sentencing on the same charges, court records state.

Both men pleaded no contest last month to accusations that stem from a February 2018 incident on Arcadia Drive in Grass Valley, records show. Prosecutors said they'll drop charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping and criminal threats against them.

"There's no agreement as far as time," Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said of the men's sentences. "That's something we'll have to argue. We intend on asking for prison."

Little, who admitted to a gun accusation, faces a sentence range of probation to 14 years in prison, Walsh said. Court filings state Little has accepted a minimum sentence of two years and eight months, though he disagrees with a proposed seven-year sentence if he violates probation once released.

Williams faces probation to almost four years behind bars, Walsh said.

Defense attorney David Alkire, who represents Little, said he's collected letters of support for his client from across the country. One letter came from England.

"The defendant has literally no criminal history whatsoever," Alkire said, adding that Little's family provides a strong support network. "He acknowledges he made a big mistake and is prepared to take his medicine."

Defense attorney Stephen Munkelt represents Williams.

"The situation is very clearly one where he was responding to a criminal event that was committed by other people," Munkelt said, adding the incident lasted five or six minutes. "There were certainly some errors of judgement Isaac made by placing himself in that situation."

Authorities said that on Feb. 9, 2018, several suspects, one of them with a shotgun, entered an Arcadia Drive home. Officers later learned that the victim had been lured to the home. The suspects then arrived and confronted the victim about a previous theft. Officers on that day arrested Little, Williams and a juvenile.

Authorities closed the area to traffic for over an hour.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.