2 arrested in downtown Grass Valley after police chase

Two Placer County men accused of leading authorities on a chase from Auburn to Grass Valley were arrested Friday afternoon outside a grocery store, authorities said.

Jeffrey Fisher, 47, and Kyle Webber, 25, will face charges including auto theft, possession of stolen property, evading and conspiracy, said Dena Erwin, public information officer with the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities began chasing the pair around 1 p.m. after a third man approached a parked vehicle in a north Auburn housing division, near Quartz Drive. The man ran from the area after spotting a patrolling deputy. The vehicle, which Grass Valley police indicate is a Mitsubishi Montero, sped away, Erwin said.

"They ran a stop sign and then they ran a red light," Erwin said. "That's a very congested area."

The Montero sped north on Highway 49, at times reaching 90 mph. Grass Valley police became involved and placed spike strips at McKnight Way. The Montero hit the spikes and kept driving on two damaged tires, Erwin said.

"This caused the front passenger side tire to slowly deflate and eventually tear apart from the vehicle, slowing the driver down," a Grass Valley release states.

The Montero stopped in the parking lot of the downtown Safeway. Officers took Fisher and Webber into custody. They also discovered the Montero was stolen and had stolen items, including a boat motor and Yeti cooler, inside, Erwin said.

Grass Valley police said the Montero will be returned to its owner.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.