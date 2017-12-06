1st property tax payment for Nevada County landowners due Monday

About 2,000 to 3,000 Nevada County property owners each year fail to meet the Dec. 10 tax deadline, the first of two payments they must make.

One way to avoid that pitfall is to ensure the payment is hand-stamped by a postal employee, said Tina Vernon, the county's treasurer and tax collector.

"If you're going to mail it close to the deadline, get a hand-stamped postmark," she said.

Payments should be sent to the Nevada County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 128, Nevada City, CA, 95959. Mailed payments must be postmarked by Dec. 11, because the Dec. 10 falls on a Sunday.

County property owners also can pay in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at Vernon's Suite 290 office at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, or by dropping off their payment at a drive-up drop box in front of that building.

Additionally, people can call 1-888-243-1366 to pay their tax bill. They should have their bill with them when calling.

"They can call and know that a live person will help them," Vernon said.

Online payments can be made on the county's website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/372/Pay-Your-Tax-Bill — by credit or debit card as well as e-check. People must pay $2 or a 2.4 percent fee, whichever is greater, if paying by credit or debit. A flat 50-cent fee is required for e-checks.

State law divides the annual tax bills into two payments, the first due on Dec. 10, or in this year's case Dec. 11, and the second on April 10.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.