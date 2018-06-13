1849 Brewing Company will share space with The Union (PHOTO GALLERY)

The 1849 Brewing Company sign sits prominently in front of The Union newspaper offices on Sutton Way.

It's a sign that's led several people to step inside the newspaper or call and ask if The Union is moving or going out of business.

"The paper's not going anywhere," said Elizabeth Baldwin, circulation director for The Union. "It's a very large building and we've opted to lease that space to a brewery."

The Union Publisher Don Rogers called the brewery the best use of space for the empty print area.

The Union has printed its newspaper since 2015 at the Sacramento Bee. It'll switch its print operations to Gold Country Media in Auburn on July 1, Rogers said.

1849 Brewing is using over 5,000 square feet, transforming it into a brewery, taproom, kitchen and performance stage. The front part of the building holding The Union offices will remain.

"We're shooting for August, mid- to late August," said Kevin Krikorian, owner/brewer, of his business' opening day.

Krikorian said he's planning for four to five IPAs, two hazy beers and a couple of lagers.

"We want to start mid-July on brewing," said David Krikorian, proprietor, and Kevin's father. "We should have all our equipment here."

The Krikorians in January helped move in 930-gallon fermenters into the 464 Sutton Way space. Construction began shortly afterward.

Since then Jennifer Talley, also an owner/brewer with 1849 Brewing, has joined the team, Kevin Krikorian said.

The brewery will offer food and beer, along with an 800 square-foot stage for performances.

"There's a lot of interest," Kevin Krikorian said. "We're starting to get our bands lined up."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.