1849 Brewing Co. wants to be open for business this June

The operators of 1849 Brewing Co. say they want to be serving beer by June in the old printing area of The Union newspaper.

David and Kevin Krikorian on Friday helped move two 930-gallon fermenters into the 464 Sutton Way facility. The fermenters, each one weighing over 1,800 pounds, are the first of several items that will fill over 5,000 square feet in a space once used to print the newspaper.

"Most of the other stuff is smaller in size," said David Krikorian, the brewery's vice president.

Krikorian and his son Kevin intend to start construction next month, estimating they'll need at least four months to build and transport everything needed for the brewery and restaurant, which will include a stage for performers.

"We're hoping to be open by June," David Krikorian said. "We'd like to be open sooner."

The Krikorians are planning for a 20-seat bar with another 50 seats in their restaurant. David Krikorian said people can expect typical pub food, though the emphasis is on the beer.

"This is mostly not a restaurant," he said. "It's a brewery/taproom."

The men initially want ales and lagers served at their business. IPAs are a favorite of theirs.

The business already has obtained its use and building permits from Grass Valley. David Krikorian said he still needs to get state and federal alcohol licenses. He anticipates about a two-month process before receiving those approvals.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.