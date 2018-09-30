12th Annual International Harvester Sierra Fall Rallye in Grass Valley

A classic truck and 4×4 show highlighting International Harvester vehicles including Scout, Pickup and Travelall will take place October 5 through 7 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Vintage tractors will also be on display.

The 12th Annual IH Sierra Fall Rallye Light Truck and Scout

Show will include International Harvester vehicles dating back as far as the 1920s. The family-friendly event hosted by IH Parts America will include kids' games, raffle prizes, catered food and more. Admission and parking is free, however there will be a $40 charge to participate in the vehicle judging and adult/kids games. For a schedule of activities and more information, visit http://www.ihsfr.org.