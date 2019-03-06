10-year sentence reduced to 5 in Truckee assault case

A Stockton man initially facing attempted murder accusations in Truckee has been resentenced to five years in prison on lesser charges, authorities said.

Harris Riddle, 68, was convicted in December 2016 on four felonies: assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, corporal injury to spouse and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. A jury also found that Riddle used a gun and caused great bodily injury, Deputy District Attorney Anna Tyner and authorities said.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tamietti originally sentenced Riddle to 10 years in prison. Last month Tamietti halved that sentence after Riddle prevailed in an appeal, Tyner said in an email.

The appellate court reversed the conviction on discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. Tamietti opted against imposing a sentence for the use of a gun and great bodily injury enhancements, she added.

“The appellate ruling and resentencing resulted in a miscarriage of justice in the People’s opinion.”



— Deputy District Attorney Anna Tyner Recommended Stories For You

Riddle now is eligible for parole in May 2020, according to state records.

"The appellate ruling and resentencing resulted in a miscarriage of justice in the People's opinion," Tyner said. "Defendant Riddle shot his wife in the thigh and then shot 19 more rounds into the car she was sitting in to terrorize her. The bullet that struck the victim's leg narrowly missed hitting her femoral artery or vein, which would have killed her within minutes."

Defense attorney Jude Koenig, who represented Riddle, couldn't be reached for comment.

Officers arrested Riddle in January 2016 after saying he shot a woman on Interstate 80 near Truckee.

According to reports, officers spotted a disabled vehicle near the Donner Lake exit. They approached and saw bullet casings and bullet holes in the vehicle.

Officers spoke with the occupants, one of them identified as Riddle, and determined that he'd fired several shots from a 9 mm pistol into the vehicle. One of them hit a woman in the leg, reports state.

Authorities said they found a handgun in the vehicle. Officers arrested Riddle on charges of attempted murder and weapons violations.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released, reports state.

"In a further stroke of luck, none of the ricochet bullets harmed any nearby residents of the Donner Lake community," Tyner said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.