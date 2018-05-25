1 man sentenced in robbery case, another awaits court hearing

A Roselle, New Jersey, man accused of flashing a gun before robbing someone of marijuana on West Main Street was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.

Keion Paris, 28, pleaded no contest last month to second-degree robbery in Nevada County Superior Court. He also admitted to using a firearm. Opting to resolve his case quickly, Paris received a lesser sentence for entering his plea less than two months after the March 3 robbery near downtown Grass Valley. Additionally, no one was injured and no shots were fired, said Ed Grubaugh, deputy district attorney.

Paris could have faced 15 years in prison for second-degree robbery and the gun enhancement, Grubaugh said.

Paris initially faced charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy, assault with a firearm, receipt of known stolen property, ex-felon with a firearm, possession of ammunition by someone prohibited from owning/possessing a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. Prosecutors dropped all charges, excepting robbery, after the plea.

Paris is one of three people facing charges in connection with the incident.

The second is Tyler Richard Ferris, 26, of Truckee, who faces robbery and criminal conspiracy charges. He's pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled for court June 14.

The third suspect is unnamed. A warrant has been issued for that person, who hasn't been arrested, Grubaugh said.

Authorities have said the suspects drove to a West Main Street home, exited their vehicle and showed a handgun before taking suspected marijuana from the victim. They then fled and were caught minutes later by a Nevada City officer. A vehicle search revealed a loaded 9 mm handgun and the marijuana.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.