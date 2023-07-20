Staff Writer
Sound Check Music Center on Maltman Drive in Grass Valley is closing its doors after 17 years.
“It’s one of those businesses that the internet has absolutely killed. There’s just no way to make any money between rent, taxes and utilities,” Pete Welty, owner of Sound Check Music Center said.
Sales on the internet through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, Ebay and Craigslist make it hard for small business owners like Welty to compete.
Welty says he’s just had enough.
“Grass Valley has a great music community,” Welty said. “There were a handful of music stores in the area a decade ago and when Sound Check Music Center goes out of business, there will only be one.”
Foggy Mountain Music on East Main Street in Grass Valley may be the last one.
Sound Check Music Center has had a staff of long-time musicians to provide service and support, not just sales.
These days people can just go on-line and watch videos that will provide instruction on how to play, repair or build instruments, making it hard for a business that provides those services in person, according to Welty.
The music lessons held in small practice rooms will also end at the location on Maltman Drive.
The music lesson will relocate, according to Rose-May Mickelson who teaches music students to learn to play the violin, piano, viola and guitar.
“I got this place because I started a non-profit for music education,” Welty said.
Repairing stringed instruments such as acoustic and electric guitars, ukuleles, and autoharps, Welty himself is a musician who played in churches for over 37 years.
“I play guitar, bass and drums,” Welty said. “I call them the garage band rock n’ roll instruments.”
Welty said that the portion of the instruments for sale at the store are there on consignment, and in the past before he came on board, the record keeping wasn’t always consistent.
“If you believe that you have had an instrument on consignment, please come in with your paperwork and we will write you a check,” Welty said.
Sound Check Music Center is located at 671 Maltman Drive #5 in Grass Valley: 530-272-7236.
Most of the people who put instruments on consignment will be picking up unsold items by the end of July. After that, liquidation sales and donations will empty the store.
In August there will be some great deals on keyboards, amplifiers, percussion instruments along with guitars, according to Welty.
Welty intends to continue with his repair services providing custom builds, set ups, adjustments and wiring through a newly formed business called PDW Guitar and Bass Design.
If you are interested in contacting for guitar and bass design and repair call (530) 401-3450.