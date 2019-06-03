Local independent author wins book award

Leslie Rivers won Regional Fiction: West award from the National Indie Excellence Awards in May.

In May, the independent publishing group, Sierra Muses Press, hosted a book launch party.

Days after the event, a writer in the organization was honored for her work.

On May 24, Leslie Rivers, author of “Fiery Star: The Journals of Emma Rose Lightfoot,” won the Regional Fiction: West award and was a finalist for the Historical Fiction category, both distributed by the National Indie Excellence Awards.

Rivers found the award auspicious for the Sierra Muses Press after selling 15 of her 18 books she brought to the book launch party on May 19.

While there are no direct financial benefits for receiving the award, Rivers hopes the accolade will facilitate a budding book tour.

“There’s no cash but there’s glory,” she said, adding she will be speaking about her book at the Nevada County Historical Society in September.

Doug Fogelson, spokesperson for National Indie Excellence Awards, couldn’t say how many authors applied for the award, but he said the competition was steep.

“The competition this year was of a very high quality with more entries than ever before and this is the 13th year of the contest.

“All of our winning titles have a superior blend of form and content so the writing must be excellent but so too must the design and all components from the design, illustrations, index, front and back matter.”

Rivers said she applied for the award before the deadline in March.

As an independently published author, she has been trying to creatively advertise and share her work. To date, simply believing in herself and her book may be the thing that has helped her most.

“It helps to have faith,” she said. “You believe in yourself and you create your own press and someone notices.”

