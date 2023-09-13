Dan Frisella, Superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD), with eight campuses in Western Nevada County, will present district-wide goals for the 2023 — 2024 school year at tonight’s regularly scheduled high school board meeting.
Tonight’s meeting will be held at Nevada Union High School located at 11761 Ridge Road, room J204 in Grass Valley beginning at 6 p.m.
Fiscal stabilization, academic achievement using clear measures of progress, safety, well-being, and culture of the school and district community are among the top goals Frisella plans on sharing, according to the NJUHSD agenda.
Reports and goals will be shared by site principals and representatives, Board members, and bargaining units, as regular agenda items.
Special Education
Tim Reid, Director of Pupil Services, is slated to provide the Board with an update on Special Education, according to the NJUHSD agenda.
Reid will review the ‘wins’ from the 2022-23 school year such as increased number of students placed in a least restrictive environment, meaning that more special education students are enrolled in the same classrooms with other students.
Updates from Reid will include the number of students served in the special education programs at each school site and goals such as the development of a comprehensive mental health support program for all students.
Policy review and public hearing
The Board of Trustees for the NJUHSD will review district policies that may be affected by new laws in California and recommendations from the California School Boards Association.
Policies regarding homework and make-up work will be given a second-read and possibly be adopted with approval from the Board.
A public hearing regarding clarification of the role of Independent Study within the district will also be reviewed and possibly approved.
“Independent study as an optional alternative instructional strategy for students whose needs may be best met through study outside of the regular classroom setting,” the Board Policy Manual states.
Students whose health or other personal circumstances make classroom attendance difficult, who need to make up credits, or fill gaps in their learning, or for qualifying school emergency closure events, according to the Manual.
“Independent study may be offered for short- or long-term placements, on a full-time or part-time basis, and/or in conjunction with part- or full-time classroom study,” the Manual states.
A public hearing each year, before the eight week of school the governing board of each school district holds a public hearing and adopts a resolution stating whether each pupil has sufficient textbooks or instructional materials.
Textbooks and instructional material for reading/language arts, mathematics, science, health, and history-social science aligned to content standards of the curriculum framework adopted by the State Board of Education will be determined to be in compliance, according to the NJUHSD board agenda.
Social Emotional Learning
The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NCSOS) and NJUHSD will consider designating several school sites for the implementation of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Community Practice.
With authorization from the Board, teams of professionals will participate in a minimum of seven monthly meetings and five days of SEL comm unity practice training workshops in connection with NCSOS data team from the University of California, according to the agenda.
“Silver Springs staff have been doing this work for years,” Frisella said. it’s been a focus of their programs and now there is formal support.”
The SEL contract is among many contracts listed on the consent agenda that are renewed routinely.
Action items
Annual requirements for districts to close their financial books and consider adopting reports of financial activities by September 15 of each year for the preceding fiscal year will routinely seek approval from the Board.
The board will also determine if the calculations and documentation of the Gann Limits for the 2-22- 2023 and 2023-2024 fiscal years do not exceed the limitations imposed by Proposition 4 approved by voters designed to keep state and local spending capped at 1978-79 levels, adjusted for changes in population and inflation.
Future NJUHSD meetings
A calendar of key action items for each of the regular board meetings throughout the school year will also be made available for the public.
In the month of October, policies regarding interdistrict transfers, a school safety update, and an update on the Career Technical Educational (CTE) programs are expected to be on the agenda.