Nevada Joint Union High School District sign

 File photo

Dan Frisella, Superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD), with eight campuses in Western Nevada County, will present district-wide goals for the 2023 — 2024 school year at tonight’s regularly scheduled high school board meeting.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at Nevada Union High School located at 11761 Ridge Road, room J204 in Grass Valley beginning at 6 p.m.

