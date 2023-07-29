Mindy Oberne has been the driving force that brought three free clinics to Grass Valley that have served over 1700 patients with free dental, vision and medical care. Generous local funding raised over $100,000.00 to provide the essential care for the 2022 clinic.
Local Organizations i.e. Lions International, Rotary International, Dignity Health, United Way of Nevada County, the Nevada County FoodBank, Interfaith Food Ministry, Nevada County and the Nevada Union Joint High School District all provided services and money to make these three clinics possible.