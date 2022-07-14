Local girl makes ‘ono’: Nevada County native opens East Sac Hawaiian eatery

Although she hails from Nevada County, Amanda Bridger has found success in a somewhat unlikely place: She recently opened her own Hawaiian restaurant, honoring her love of the islands as well as the cuisine inspired by the Pacific Rim.

Her eatery Kau Kau, which translates to “to eat, to drink” in Hawaiian, features an exclusively Hawaiian menu including Spam musubi, Loco Moco, and malasadas (Portuguese donuts that somehow ended up becoming a favorite in the islands of paradise).

Bridger’s family has been a presence in Nevada County since 1977. Her father was an ear, nose, and throat doctor, while her mother was an audiologist.

She attended Monalee’s Preschool as well as Seven Hills and Nevada Union High School.

Now, she’s serving up island grindz to hungry customers eager to explore the culinary delights that set Hawaii apart from the rest of the world. The restaurant — which celebrated its grand opening May 11 — has enjoyed early success and has been written up in The Sacramento Bee.

Joining Bridger is restaurant veteran Chris Tocchini, who runs the front of house, while she oversees the kitchen.

Bridger’s inspiration is deep-rooted not just in her love for island cuisine but by her experience working in the service industry.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was laid off from my cocktail waitressing job at a very high-volume restaurant in San Francisco. Back then, everyone thought the pandemic would last a month or two,” said Bridger. “I cooked a lot. I thought about how I didn’t want to go back to being a cocktail waitress.”

So she began playing with a new concept.

“I started developing recipes for the food that I grew up eating, and loved,” she said. “Hawaiian soul food.”

Bridger said although Kau Kau keeps her busy, she hasn’t lost her taste or passion for some of her favorite menu choices — most notably garlic shrimp, a Benedict with crispy taro cakes, and especially saimin, a traditional soup with scratch made broth and hand-pulled noodles.

“I love saimin. I remember the first time I had it as a little girl. It was such a game changer for me. And the saimin I make I think is really good.”

Bridger and Tocchini also take pride in serving Omnipork, a vegan version of the Hawaiian favorite Spam, in addition to the original meatier house-made version and noted that all sauces are made with gluten-free tamari.

They recently began crafting dinner specials prepared from a whole pig, which they say will be consumed “from snout to tail, with care and craft.”

Other items on the menu include macadamia nut waffles, ahi poke bowls, and Huli-Huli chicken, depending on the time of your visit.

“I want the food to be inclusive, no matter your diet,” Bridger explained. “The ultimate goal of mine is to keep committed to the soul of classic Hawaiian comfort food, while we also have a lot of fun in the kitchen interpreting these flavors in creative ways.”

Kau Kau is located at 855 57th St Suite C in Sacramento. For more information, visit their Facebook page at KauKau916 (the official website is under construction) or call 916-431-7043.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com