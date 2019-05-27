Local flight paramedic teaches Grass Valley Charter School students CPR, first aid for one week

In an emergency, knowing some of the most basic life-saving techniques can make the difference between life and death.

Reach flight paramedic Sarah Kendall wanted to share those strategies with people often considered too young to handle such trainings: middle school students.

“If they are at home with a younger sibling and someone chokes, or has an asthma attack, they (now) know what to do,” said Kendall.

For the week of May 19 — coincidentally National Emergency Services Week — Kendall taught a group of nine Grass Valley Charter School sixth, seventh and eighth grade students how to prevent death when medical professionals aren’t around.

For intensive week, students elected to be a part of her crash course on safety, learning CPR, first aid and more.

To start the week, Cal Fire employees and 911 dispatchers taught students how they respond to emergencies. Tuesday a Nevada County Consolidated Fire District official demonstrated how a fire engine works. Sierra Nevada Ambulance paramedics described their work Wednesday. Thursday, students applied wilderness first aid training to their students in a mock example in the Empire Mine State Historic Park.

Sixth grader Kya Russell was most excited about Thursday’s activity.

“We got to carry people back from Empire Mine in a stretcher and see what it’s like in real life,” she said. “And I got to be taken over a fence, so that was nice.”

On Friday, students learned about Kendall’s job. A medical evacuation helicopter was flown into Grass Valley Charter School’s playground. Students learned about the chopper and how professionals safely evacuate an injured person.

At the end of each class, Kendall said she gave her students ice cream.

“Because (Emergency Management Service) workers love ice cream,” she said with a grin.

Principal Scott Maddock said Kendall, who has three kids that attend the school, had been trying to run a program like this for some time but hadn’t been able to finagle the time off work.

“(Kendall’s) running this one because she’s a familiar face on campus, a volunteer and has a broad knowledge base,” said Maddock.

TRAINING YOUTH

Although Kendall said the students are too young to be certified in CPR and other life saving measures, they all plan to get certification in the future, believing it to be an important skill.

“I think the most important thing we learned this week was CPR because that can be used in a lot of different ways,” said Jonah Russell, grade eight.

Seventh grader Maren Samson agreed.

“There was CPR on adults, children and infants and choking (safety lessons) for adults, children and infants,” she said. “That will help when we’re baby sitting.”

A self-described nerd, Kendall was interested in paramedic work when she was young, often wearing a fanny pack filled with safety tools when she went to the Yuba River in case someone fell in. The flight paramedic was excited to spread knowledge of her industry and Friday, like every day since intensive week began, she quizzed her students.

“What is a word that is not in our vocabulary at all?” asked Kendall.

Sixth grader Liam Crossen responded immediately.

“No,” he answered. Kendall nodded.

“We have to keep going,” she said. “We have to find a solution.”

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.