DAR

The Good Citizens and their mothers: Joanne Sweeney, DAR Good Citizens Chairperson, Stephanie and Mason McLuckie, Olivia and Nicole DesAutels, Max and Nicole Schug, and Captain John Oldham Chapter Regent, Sally Ramsey.

 Courtesy Photo

The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently held their special awards ceremony to honor high school DAR Good Citizens. This national program and scholarship contest encourages and rewards one high school senior from each school who possesses the qualities of good character which emphasize dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private secondary schools that are in good standing with their state boards of education. United States citizenship is not required.

“The students who were selected as their school’s DAR Good Citizen were certainly qualified for this award and any could have been the Chapter winner as well,” stated Regent Sally Ramsey.