The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently held their special awards ceremony to honor high school DAR Good Citizens. This national program and scholarship contest encourages and rewards one high school senior from each school who possesses the qualities of good character which emphasize dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private secondary schools that are in good standing with their state boards of education. United States citizenship is not required.
“The students who were selected as their school’s DAR Good Citizen were certainly qualified for this award and any could have been the Chapter winner as well,” stated Regent Sally Ramsey.
The students being honored were Mason McLuckie representing Ghidotti Early College High School, Olivia DesAutels from Bear River High School, and Max Schug from Nevada Union High School. Max was selected as the chapter DAR Good Citizen and moved on to the California District II level in the competition.
Each high school is contacted early in the first semester by the Captain John Oldham Chapter’s Good Citizen Chairperson, Joanne Sweeney, to inform the administration and staff about the program. The chosen student is informed of the requirements. Once those requirements are completed and deadlines are met, the students’ paperwork and essays are judged by three community judges (non-DAR members) who use a national scoring sheet to make their selection. The top score is the person chosen to represent Captain John Oldham Chapter as their Good Citizen and moves on for possible recognition at a higher level.
We are honored to offer this program to some very deserving and wonderful young people in our local community. Questions about the Good Citizens Program or DAR are welcomed. You may contact Joanne Sweeney at joanne.sweeney@grassvalley.californiadar.org for information.