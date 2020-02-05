‘Local Creatives Happy Hour’ today in Nevada City

The Nevada County Arts Council and Nevada City Film Festival will host their monthly happy hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today for creatives, artists, filmmakers, photographers, writers, designers, entrepreneurs, small business owners and those who are working in the local creative economy. The “Local Creatives Happy Hour” will take place at the Nevada City Film Festival Headquarters, 110 Union Street Alley, Floor 1 in Nevada City.

Since October, these casual meet-ups have attracted over 300 creatives together to learn about projects, events, resources, partnerships, mentors and more. The creative economy is defined by businesses and individuals involved in producing cultural, artistic, and design goods and services. The creative industry is an interesting strategic sector that is known to boost competitiveness, productivity, employment and sustainable economic growth. Moreover, it is being used more frequently to promote social integration, social values, culture, and as a source of information as well as knowledge.

During 2018 and 2019 Nevada County Arts Council undertook the first comprehensive survey of entities engaged in cultural programming across the whole of Nevada County. With the help of national organization Americans for the Arts, it was discovered the arts were a significant generator of economic activity. It was found that the cultural sector in Nevada County generates $46.9 million in total economic activity. This annual spending supports 869 full-time equivalent jobs, generates $20.9 million in household income to local residents, and delivers $5.1 million in local and state government revenue.

“So when we support the arts, we not only enhancing our quality of life, but we also invest in Nevada County’s economic well-being,” said Randy Cohen, vice-president Research and Policy at Americans for the Arts.

Tudor, along with Nevada County Arts Council board members, will use the happy hour to share information on upcoming state and federal arts grants, local and regional events and workshops that support artists and arts businesses, new bills being passed at the state level, such as Assembly Bill 5, that will impact the creative economy, and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacountyarts.org.