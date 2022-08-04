Local clinic marks 40th anniversary

While the nation’s elected officials will honor the work of Community Health Centers around the country the week of Aug. 7 to 13, local clinic Sierra Family Health Center will be celebrating its own patients and staff members.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of the clinic’s founding, and we never lose sight of the fact that our patients and staff are at the center of our service and the reason we are here,” said Peter Van Houten, MD and founder, in a press release.

National Health Center Week honors community health centers like Sierra Family as the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. By caring for individuals and families with the most appropriate level of care, they help reserve higher-cost care, like emergency room visits or specialists, for those who need them most.

The clinic model helps lower national health care costs by an estimated $24 billion a year, while significantly reducing rates of chronic disease, the release states.

Sierra Family Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center serving 5,000 patients each year in Nevada and Yuba counties with comprehensive care, including medical, dental, behavioral health and chiropractic services under one roof.

“What sets our practice apart is our understanding that a person isn’t just a body, a mind, a diagnosis, or a set of circumstances,” Van Houten said. “We treat the entire person and we have embedded therapists in our medical practice from the beginning.”

This year, the clinic will provide patients with water bottles during National Health Center Week, and the staff will celebrate with food and special activities.

“Our staff is the heartbeat of Sierra Family,” said Debra Plass, CEO. “We love additional opportunities to say thanks to this amazing and compassionate team, and we invite others to do the same.”

Source: Sierra Family Health Center